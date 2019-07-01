E. Libyan forces ready to launch ‘heavy airstrikes’ on targets in Tripoli, commander warns

Forces loyal to eastern Libyan military leader Khalifa Haftar will begin heavy airstrikes on targets in the capital, Tripoli, one of his commanders said on Monday.

Mohamed Manfour has urged residents to stay away from militia and military camps, Reuters reported.

The commander said the air campaign will be brought to bear after “traditional means” of war had been exhausted to “liberate” Tripoli. The city is under the control of the country’s internationally recognized government.