E. Libyan forces ready to launch ‘heavy airstrikes’ on targets in Tripoli, commander warns

Published time: 1 Jul, 2019 14:39 Edited time: 1 Jul, 2019 16:51
A fighter loyal to Libya's UN-backed government (GNA) fires a 105 mm recoilless rifle during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 25, 2019. © Reuters / Goran Tomasevic

Forces loyal to eastern Libyan military leader Khalifa Haftar will begin heavy airstrikes on targets in the capital, Tripoli, one of his commanders said on Monday.

Mohamed Manfour has urged residents to stay away from militia and military camps, Reuters reported.

The commander said the air campaign will be brought to bear after “traditional means” of war had been exhausted to “liberate” Tripoli. The city is under the control of the country’s internationally recognized government.

