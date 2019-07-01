 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Macron ‘to block enlargement’ until EU is reformed

Published time: 1 Jul, 2019 15:32 Edited time: 1 Jul, 2019 16:37
French President Emmanuel Macron leaves a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 1, 2019. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he will block any attempt to enlarge the EU until the bloc has undergone deep reforms, AP reports.

After EU leaders failed on Monday to fill the bloc’s top job posts, Macron said he would “refuse any kind of enlargement before a deep reform of our institutional functioning.”

The European Commission is recommending that Albania and North Macedonia be invited to open negotiations. EU member states plan to make a decision on their future by October.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini warned in May that any failure to start talks soon could “undermine stability and seriously discourage further reforms.”

