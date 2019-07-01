Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched at kingdom – military

A Saudi-led military coalition said on Monday it had intercepted a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis that was heading towards the kingdom, according to Saudi state media reports.

“The drone was destroyed in Yemeni airspace,” the military said.

Houthis, who are fighting in neighboring Yemen, have repeatedly launched attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia, which is leading a coalition battling them.

On Saturday, Houthi’s Al Masirah TV said, citing a military spokesman, that the group attacked Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport. There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities, Reuters said.