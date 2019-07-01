 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched at kingdom – military

Published time: 1 Jul, 2019 13:27 Edited time: 1 Jul, 2019 16:27
A projectile and a drone launched at Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthis are displayed at a Saudi military base, Al-Kharj, June 21, 2019. © Reuters / Stephen Kalin

A Saudi-led military coalition said on Monday it had intercepted a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis that was heading towards the kingdom, according to Saudi state media reports.

“The drone was destroyed in Yemeni airspace,” the military said.

Houthis, who are fighting in neighboring Yemen, have repeatedly launched attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia, which is leading a coalition battling them.

On Saturday, Houthi’s Al Masirah TV said, citing a military spokesman, that the group attacked Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport. There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities, Reuters said.

