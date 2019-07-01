 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
German FM Maas says migrant ship captain held in Italy should be released

Published time: 1 Jul, 2019 11:14 Edited time: 1 Jul, 2019 13:28
The Sea-Watch 3 rescue ship leaves after migrants disembarked at the port in Lampedusa, Italy June 29, 2019. © Reuters / Guglielmo Mangiapane

Germany’s foreign minister Heiko Maas has said that the captain of a migrant rescue ship in Italian custody should be released.

Maas said on Monday he’d been in contact with Italian authorities to press the case that it is “not acceptable” to criminalize the rescue of migrants in the Mediterranean, AP reports.

German citizen Carola Rackete has been in custody since Saturday, when she defied Italy’s anti-migrant Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and port authorities by steering her Sea-Watch 3 ship to Lampedusa’s dock so the 40 migrants the ship rescued on June 12 could disembark.

Maas said that “sea rescue is no crime, it is a humanitarian act.”

