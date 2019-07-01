 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

EU suspends summit on its top jobs, leaders to reconvene on Tuesday

Published time: 1 Jul, 2019 10:49 Edited time: 1 Jul, 2019 11:09
Get short URL
EU suspends summit on its top jobs, leaders to reconvene on Tuesday
European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans attends a weekly college meeting of the EU executive in Brussels, Belgium, April 30, 2019. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir

EU leaders have suspended talks on agreeing who should next hold the bloc’s key positions, according to a spokesman. Monday’s statement comes after all-night talks failed to produce a deal.

A spokesman for European Council president Donald Tusk tweeted Monday that Tusk “suspends the meeting and reconvenes EUCO tomorrow at 11h.”

Leaders of 28 member-states had appeared close to a deal, with diplomats saying Dutch socialist Frans Timmermans was lined up for the job of European Commission president, Reuters reported. The post was just one of five that need allocation, including that of president of the European Central Bank.

Resistance to Timmermans’ nomination reportedly came from eastern European nations as well as the center-right European People’s Party, which wanted the EU chief executive's job for its own political grouping.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies