EU suspends summit on its top jobs, leaders to reconvene on Tuesday

EU leaders have suspended talks on agreeing who should next hold the bloc’s key positions, according to a spokesman. Monday’s statement comes after all-night talks failed to produce a deal.

A spokesman for European Council president Donald Tusk tweeted Monday that Tusk “suspends the meeting and reconvenes EUCO tomorrow at 11h.”

Leaders of 28 member-states had appeared close to a deal, with diplomats saying Dutch socialist Frans Timmermans was lined up for the job of European Commission president, Reuters reported. The post was just one of five that need allocation, including that of president of the European Central Bank.

Resistance to Timmermans’ nomination reportedly came from eastern European nations as well as the center-right European People’s Party, which wanted the EU chief executive's job for its own political grouping.