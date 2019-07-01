 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UN envoy for Yemen Griffiths to visit Moscow on Monday – diplomats

Published time: 1 Jul, 2019 08:21 Edited time: 1 Jul, 2019 08:34
UN envoy for Yemen Griffiths to visit Moscow on Monday – diplomats
UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths arrives to a meeting with Houthi-appointed local officials in Hodeidah, Yemen, January 29, 2019. © Reuters / Abduljabbar Zeyad

The UN’s special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, will visit Moscow on July 1, TASS said, citing a diplomatic source. Griffiths will hold consultations at the Russian Foreign Ministry, according to the report.

Armed confrontation between government forces and Houthi rebels in Yemen reached the most active phase in March 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition invaded the country. The coalition includes Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Pakistan and Sudan.

In the most severe current humanitarian crisis, more than 24 million Yemenis, or about 80 percent of the country’s population are in need of humanitarian assistance.

The number of internally displaced people has exceeded three million, according to the United Nations.

