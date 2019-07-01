UN envoy for Yemen Griffiths to visit Moscow on Monday – diplomats

The UN’s special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, will visit Moscow on July 1, TASS said, citing a diplomatic source. Griffiths will hold consultations at the Russian Foreign Ministry, according to the report.

Armed confrontation between government forces and Houthi rebels in Yemen reached the most active phase in March 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition invaded the country. The coalition includes Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Pakistan and Sudan.

In the most severe current humanitarian crisis, more than 24 million Yemenis, or about 80 percent of the country’s population are in need of humanitarian assistance.

The number of internally displaced people has exceeded three million, according to the United Nations.