Pope calls for ‘dialogue & peace’ after tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman

Published time: 16 Jun, 2019 14:54
Pope calls for 'dialogue & peace' after tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman
An oil tanker is seen after it was attacked at the Gulf of Oman, in waters between Gulf Arab states and Iran, June 13, 2019. © Reuters / ISNA

Pope Francis has called for lowering tensions in the Middle East and urged all parties to show restraint in wake of recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

“I invite everyone to use the instruments of diplomacy to resolve the complex problems of the conflicts in the Middle East,” the pontiff said on Sunday. “I renew a heartfelt appeal to the international community to make every possible effort to favor dialogue and peace.”

Two oil tankers, the Norwegian-owned ‘Front Altair’ and the Japanese-owned ‘Kokuka Courageous,’ were damaged by explosions on Thursday after being targeted by unknown belligerents. It remains unclear what sort of weapon was used to attack the vessels. While the US and some of its allies were quick to blame Iran for the incidents, no solid proof of Tehran’s involvement was presented. Iran has denied having any role in the attacks, suggesting that the sabotage was carried out by a third party to jeopardize the country’s diplomatic efforts.

