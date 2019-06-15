Iran summons British ambassador in Tehran over UK siding with US on tankers incident

Tehran summoned the British ambassador to Iran, Rob Macaire, to its Foreign Ministry on Saturday, ISNA news agency has reported. The Iranian diplomats voiced their protest to Macaire over London’s backing of Washington’s claims that Tehran was behind the explosions on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman earlier this week.

The ambassador was told that the UK’s anti-Iranian stance was “unacceptable” and that the British “follow-up policy,” which sees it agreeing with everything the US says without asking for proof, must cease.

On Thursday, two oil tankers linked to Japan and Norway were rocked by explosions near the coast of Oman. Iran said it had rescued 44 sailors from the distressed vessels and called the incident “suspicious,” while insisting that it had nothing to do with the blasts.