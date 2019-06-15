 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Hong Kong suspends China extradition bill following mass outrage

Published time: 15 Jun, 2019 09:17 Edited time: 15 Jun, 2019 09:17
Get short URL
Hong Kong suspends China extradition bill following mass outrage
Hong Kong Police face off with protesters during recent demonstrations, June 12, 2019 © AFP / Anthony Wallace
Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam has shelved plans to introduce a controversial extradition bill, caving to popular opposition that saw mass street protests and clashes with police.

Lam told a press conference on Saturday that she will suspend indefinitely all work on the bill. Her administration will now hold consultations with various parties before deciding how to proceed.

The bill would have allowed for the extradition to mainland China of Hong Kong, foreign, and Chinese nationals living and visiting the territory. However, it has faced months of criticism from legal and business bodies over fears it would threaten Hong Kong’s status as a financial hub.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies