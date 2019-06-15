Hong Kong suspends China extradition bill following mass outrage

Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam has shelved plans to introduce a controversial extradition bill, caving to popular opposition that saw mass street protests and clashes with police.

Lam told a press conference on Saturday that she will suspend indefinitely all work on the bill. Her administration will now hold consultations with various parties before deciding how to proceed.

The bill would have allowed for the extradition to mainland China of Hong Kong, foreign, and Chinese nationals living and visiting the territory. However, it has faced months of criticism from legal and business bodies over fears it would threaten Hong Kong’s status as a financial hub.