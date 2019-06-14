 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK pins blame on Iran for tanker attacks at Gulf of Oman

Published time: 14 Jun, 2019 19:32
Satellite image shows a plume of smoke coming from the Front Altair tanker in the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019 ©  Reuters / Copernicus Support Office / EU Copernicus Sentinel data

The UK government said it was adamant that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was responsible for the attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman, insisting that neither another state nor a state actor had the capability to launch such an operation.

In a statement, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the action violated international norms and urged leadership in Tehran to desist from further “destabilizing” activity.

“These latest attacks build on a pattern of destabilising Iranian behaviour and pose a serious danger to the region,” he said.

The statement comes on the same day that Washington released a video purporting to show the Revolutionary Guard removing an unexploded mine from another group of tanker vessels, this time near the Strait of Hormuz. The operator of the Japan-based shipping company has denied their tanker was damaged by a mine, saying it was hit by a “flying” object.

