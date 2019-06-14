UK pins blame on Iran for tanker attacks at Gulf of Oman

The UK government said it was adamant that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was responsible for the attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman, insisting that neither another state nor a state actor had the capability to launch such an operation.

In a statement, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the action violated international norms and urged leadership in Tehran to desist from further “destabilizing” activity.

“These latest attacks build on a pattern of destabilising Iranian behaviour and pose a serious danger to the region,” he said.

The statement comes on the same day that Washington released a video purporting to show the Revolutionary Guard removing an unexploded mine from another group of tanker vessels, this time near the Strait of Hormuz. The operator of the Japan-based shipping company has denied their tanker was damaged by a mine, saying it was hit by a “flying” object.