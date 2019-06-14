Serbia’s Vucic urges Trump to bring Kosovo back to talks

Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic has urged US President Donald Trump to put pressure on Kosovo to return to negotiations amid a months-long deadlock.

EU-mediated talks between Serbia and its ex-province have been stalled since late last year, when Kosovo imposed a 100 percent tax on goods imported from Serbia.

The Serbian president said, in a congratulatory birthday letter to Trump on Friday, that he has been following the US president’s “brave” work that sometimes leads to “an unexpected approach to resolving problems,” AP reports.

Vucic said he’s asking Trump to influence Pristina to lift the taxes so talks on finding “a compromise” solution can resume.