Pope Francis tells oil execs that radical energy transition is needed

Published time: 14 Jun, 2019 18:53 Edited time: 14 Jun, 2019 18:58
Pope Francis. © Reuters / Remo Casilli

Pope Francis has warned oil executives that a “radical energy transition” over to clean, low-carbon power sources is needed to stave off the effects of a rapidly warming planet, AP reports.

The pontiff told the leaders at a summit in the Vatican on Friday that there was still time to avoid the worst effects of climate change, but that “prompt and resolute action” is required.

The meeting marked the second year that Francis has invited oil and financial sector executives to the Vatican.

The agenda included talks about energy transition, carbon pricing and transparency in reporting climate risk.

