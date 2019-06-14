 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Sudan ruling military acknowledges violations during Khartoum sit-in dispersal

Published time: 14 Jun, 2019 12:50 Edited time: 14 Jun, 2019 16:32
Get short URL
Sudan ruling military acknowledges violations during Khartoum sit-in dispersal
A Sudanese protester holds a national flag, demanding that the country's Transitional Military Council hand over power to civilians, in Khartoum, Sudan, June 5, 2019. © Reuters / Stringer

Sudan’s military has acknowledged that security forces committed violations when they moved in to disperse a protest sit-in camp outside the military headquarters in Khartoum last week.

An investigation is underway and several military officers are already in custody over the violations, AP quoted the spokesman of the ruling military council, Gen. Shams Eddin Kabashi, as saying late Thursday.

He didn’t elaborate on the violations, beyond saying they were “painful and outrageous.”

The spokesman also rejected all calls for an international investigation into the incident.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies