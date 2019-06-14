Sudan ruling military acknowledges violations during Khartoum sit-in dispersal

Sudan’s military has acknowledged that security forces committed violations when they moved in to disperse a protest sit-in camp outside the military headquarters in Khartoum last week.

An investigation is underway and several military officers are already in custody over the violations, AP quoted the spokesman of the ruling military council, Gen. Shams Eddin Kabashi, as saying late Thursday.

He didn’t elaborate on the violations, beyond saying they were “painful and outrageous.”

The spokesman also rejected all calls for an international investigation into the incident.