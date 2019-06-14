 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brazilians begin general strike as Congress discusses pension reform

Published time: 14 Jun, 2019 14:47 Edited time: 14 Jun, 2019 16:24
A boy sits next to posters reading "We are on strike" during a general strike against the government's pension plan in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 14, 2019. © Reuters / Nacho Doce

Thousands of Brazilians have joined a general strike, called for by trade unions, to protest against pension reforms being discussed in Congress.

In Rio de Janeiro, police launched tear gas at protesters attempting to block Avenida Brasil, while residents of Sao Paulo awoke to find demonstrators burning tires on the main Rodovia Anhangüera highway, AP reported.

The strike is the first of its kind since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January.

The administration aims to raise the retirement age to 65 for men and 62 for women and increase workers’ contributions.

