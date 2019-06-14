 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 14 Jun, 2019 15:52 Edited time: 14 Jun, 2019 15:55
UN rights head Bachelet to meet Maduro, Guaido in Venezuela next week
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. © Reuters / Carlos Jasso

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet will visit Venezuela from June 19-21 to hold separate talks with both President Nicolas Maduro and his arch foe, National Assembly chief Juan Guaido.

In a speech to the UN Human Rights Council in March, Bachelet accused Venezuelan security services of excessive use of force.

The visit, at government invitation, comes ahead of the UN Human Rights Council opening a three-week session on June 24.

“Bachelet will engage with victims of human rights violations,” a UN statement said. “She will also interact with civil society representatives, members of the business community and trade unions, religious leaders and academics,” according to her office.

