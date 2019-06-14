UN rights head Bachelet to meet Maduro, Guaido in Venezuela next week

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet will visit Venezuela from June 19-21 to hold separate talks with both President Nicolas Maduro and his arch foe, National Assembly chief Juan Guaido.

In a speech to the UN Human Rights Council in March, Bachelet accused Venezuelan security services of excessive use of force.

The visit, at government invitation, comes ahead of the UN Human Rights Council opening a three-week session on June 24.

“Bachelet will engage with victims of human rights violations,” a UN statement said. “She will also interact with civil society representatives, members of the business community and trade unions, religious leaders and academics,” according to her office.