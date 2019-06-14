 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
SCO leaders: Interfering in other states’ affairs on pretext of fighting terrorism 'is unacceptable'

Published time: 14 Jun, 2019 12:25 Edited time: 14 Jun, 2019 14:09
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Pakistani PM Imran Khan during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. © Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev

The leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries have signed a joint declaration at their summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

On Friday, they condemned terrorism in all its forms and called on the international community to promote cooperation in combating this threat. The SCO also urged the global community to work towards a consensus on adopting the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT).

The leaders also jointly noted that “interfering in other countries’ domestic affairs under the pretext of fighting terrorism and extremism, as well as using terrorist, extremist and radical groups to achieve one’s own mercenary ends, is unacceptable.”

The next SCO summit will be held in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk on July 22-23, 2020.

