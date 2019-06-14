SCO leaders: Interfering in other states’ affairs on pretext of fighting terrorism 'is unacceptable'

The leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries have signed a joint declaration at their summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

On Friday, they condemned terrorism in all its forms and called on the international community to promote cooperation in combating this threat. The SCO also urged the global community to work towards a consensus on adopting the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT).

The leaders also jointly noted that “interfering in other countries’ domestic affairs under the pretext of fighting terrorism and extremism, as well as using terrorist, extremist and radical groups to achieve one’s own mercenary ends, is unacceptable.”

The next SCO summit will be held in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk on July 22-23, 2020.