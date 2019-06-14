 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Outcome of fight against terror in Syria is a success shared by Russia, Turkey & Iran – Putin

Published time: 14 Jun, 2019 12:10 Edited time: 14 Jun, 2019 13:31
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. © Reuters / Sergey Chirikov / Pool

The results achieved in the fight against terrorism in Syria are really the joint successes of Russia, Iran and Turkey, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

At a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Bishkek, he said that the sides had managed to do a lot towards conflict settlement in Syria. “Thanks to Iran’s active position, in particular. It is undoubtedly our joint success – that of Iran, Turkey and Russia,” he added.

Bilateral relations between Russia and Iran are comprehensive and incorporate economic and regional stability, as well as their joint efforts in the fight against terrorism, including in Syria, Putin said.

