Outcome of fight against terror in Syria is a success shared by Russia, Turkey & Iran – Putin

The results achieved in the fight against terrorism in Syria are really the joint successes of Russia, Iran and Turkey, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

At a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Bishkek, he said that the sides had managed to do a lot towards conflict settlement in Syria. “Thanks to Iran’s active position, in particular. It is undoubtedly our joint success – that of Iran, Turkey and Russia,” he added.

Bilateral relations between Russia and Iran are comprehensive and incorporate economic and regional stability, as well as their joint efforts in the fight against terrorism, including in Syria, Putin said.