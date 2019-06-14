Saudi Arabia intercepts 5 drones fired by Yemeni rebels – coalition

Saudi forces on Friday intercepted five drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, a Riyadh-led military coalition said. This was the second assault on an airport in the kingdom during the past two days, AFP reports.

The drones targeted Abha Airport, where a rebel missile on Wednesday left 26 civilians wounded, and the nearby city of Khamis Mushait, which houses a major airbase, according to the coalition.

The airport is operating normally and no fights have been disrupted, the military said. Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported earlier that the rebels had carried out drone attacks on Abha Airport.