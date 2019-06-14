 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Saudi Arabia intercepts 5 drones fired by Yemeni rebels – coalition

Published time: 14 Jun, 2019 10:32 Edited time: 14 Jun, 2019 11:35
A destroyed Houthi drone is displayed in Khobar, Saudi Arabia, April 16, 2018. © Reuters / Hamad I Mohammed

Saudi forces on Friday intercepted five drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, a Riyadh-led military coalition said. This was the second assault on an airport in the kingdom during the past two days, AFP reports.

The drones targeted Abha Airport, where a rebel missile on Wednesday left 26 civilians wounded, and the nearby city of Khamis Mushait, which houses a major airbase, according to the coalition.

The airport is operating normally and no fights have been disrupted, the military said. Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported earlier that the rebels had carried out drone attacks on Abha Airport.

