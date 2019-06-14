Women on strike in Switzerland for more equality, fairer pay

Women in Switzerland walked off the job on Friday, staging demonstrations to demand fairer pay, more equality, and an end to sexual harassment and violence, AP reported.

Discontent over sexism and workplace inequality is underpinning the “women’s strike,” while many are also demanding higher pay specifically for domestic workers, teachers and caregivers.

Friday’s events allude to protests on June 14, 1991, when hundreds of thousands of Swiss women left their jobs to condemn discrimination, 20 years after Swiss women won the right to vote and a decade after sexual equality became law.