 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Full US extradition hearing for WikiLeaks' Assange will take place in February 2020 – UK court
HomeNewsline

Women on strike in Switzerland for more equality, fairer pay

Published time: 14 Jun, 2019 08:06 Edited time: 14 Jun, 2019 10:40
Get short URL
Women on strike in Switzerland for more equality, fairer pay
Students display a banner on the Cite secondary school during a day-long and nationwide women's strike in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 14, 2019. © Reuters / Denis Balibouse

Women in Switzerland walked off the job on Friday, staging demonstrations to demand fairer pay, more equality, and an end to sexual harassment and violence, AP reported.

Discontent over sexism and workplace inequality is underpinning the “women’s strike,” while many are also demanding higher pay specifically for domestic workers, teachers and caregivers.

Friday’s events allude to protests on June 14, 1991, when hundreds of thousands of Swiss women left their jobs to condemn discrimination, 20 years after Swiss women won the right to vote and a decade after sexual equality became law.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies