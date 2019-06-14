 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China to promote ‘steady ties’ with Iran, Xi says

Published time: 14 Jun, 2019 07:21 Edited time: 14 Jun, 2019 09:03
Chinese President Xi Jinping. © Reuters / Maxim Shemetov

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Iran’s president on Friday that Beijing will promote steady development of ties with Iran no matter how the situation changes.

Xi made the comment in a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Xinhua said.

Washington blamed Iran for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday that drove up oil prices and raised concerns about a new US-Iranian confrontation, Reuters reports. Tehran has denied the allegation.

