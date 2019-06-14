China to promote ‘steady ties’ with Iran, Xi says

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Iran’s president on Friday that Beijing will promote steady development of ties with Iran no matter how the situation changes.

Xi made the comment in a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Xinhua said.

Washington blamed Iran for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday that drove up oil prices and raised concerns about a new US-Iranian confrontation, Reuters reports. Tehran has denied the allegation.