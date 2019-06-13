 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israeli settlement goods should be labeled – senior adviser to EU top court

Published time: 13 Jun, 2019 13:10 Edited time: 13 Jun, 2019 16:37
The Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the West Bank, April 7, 2019. © Reuters / Ronen Zvulun

A senior adviser to the EU’s top court said on Thursday that products from Israeli-occupied territories must be clearly labeled as such to avoid misleading consumers.

The European Court of Justice is not obliged to follow the Advocate General Gerard Hogan’s legal advice. However, the former Irish judge’s legal opinions are seen as highly influential in the bench’s deliberations, AFP said.

The ECJ is considering a request from France’s top tribunal for clarification of rules on labeling goods from the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as well as the Golan Heights, which Israel took from Syria in 1967.

Hogan said the EU rules on labeling products take into account “ethical considerations” that might influence a consumer’s purchases.

