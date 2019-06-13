 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Peace talks only after ‘Tripoli is captured,’ head of east Libya parliament says

Published time: 13 Jun, 2019 15:24 Edited time: 13 Jun, 2019 15:31
Aguila Saleh, Libya's parliament president, speaks during the first session at parliament headquarters in Benghazi, Libya April 13, 2019. © Reuters / Esam Omran Al-Fetori

The head of a parliament aligned with forces trying to seize the Libyan capital Tripoli said on Thursday there could be no peace talks until they had captured the city, Reuters reports.

Forces led by Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive on Tripoli in early April. The assault has stalled in the face of resistance from local armed groups aligned with the UN-recognized government in Tripoli.

Haftar and his backers say they are trying to free the capital from militias, which they blame for destabilizing Libya.

Aguila Saleh, head of a parliament that relocated to eastern Libya in 2014 during a previous battle for Tripoli, said “these armed groups are using people and buildings as shields.” Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) was refraining from using heavy weapons to limit damage to property, Saleh added.

