 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Putin, Trump may meet briefly on sidelines of G20 summit in Japan this month – spokesman

Published time: 13 Jun, 2019 14:36 Edited time: 13 Jun, 2019 15:25
Get short URL
Putin, Trump may meet briefly on sidelines of G20 summit in Japan this month – spokesman
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump and are seen during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 30, 2018. © Reuters / Marcos Brindicci

The Kremlin is working on the presumption that the presidents of Russia and the US will be attending a G20 summit in Japan later this month, and could meet briefly “on their feet” on the sidelines of the event, according to presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

There have been no official proposals regarding a bilateral meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, he said on Thursday.

“We don’t know if our American colleagues are preparing” for bilateral talks, Peskov noted. “We have received no information about that. Neither have we received any official requests for such a meeting.”

The G20 summit will be held on June 27-28 in Osaka, Japan. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump told reporters that he plans to meet with his Russian counterpart on the fringe of proceedings, TASS said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies