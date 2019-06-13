Putin, Trump may meet briefly on sidelines of G20 summit in Japan this month – spokesman

The Kremlin is working on the presumption that the presidents of Russia and the US will be attending a G20 summit in Japan later this month, and could meet briefly “on their feet” on the sidelines of the event, according to presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

There have been no official proposals regarding a bilateral meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, he said on Thursday.

“We don’t know if our American colleagues are preparing” for bilateral talks, Peskov noted. “We have received no information about that. Neither have we received any official requests for such a meeting.”

The G20 summit will be held on June 27-28 in Osaka, Japan. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump told reporters that he plans to meet with his Russian counterpart on the fringe of proceedings, TASS said.