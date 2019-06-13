 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow concerned about deployment of US spy drones in Poland – deputy FM

Published time: 13 Jun, 2019 12:24 Edited time: 13 Jun, 2019 14:41
US President Donald Trump and Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, US, June 12, 2019. © Reuters / Kevin Lamarque / File Photo

Moscow is concerned about a US plan to deploy spy drones in Poland, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday. Washington’s move demonstrated its aggressive intentions, the diplomat said.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump promised Polish President Andrzej Duda that he would deploy 1,000 US troops to Poland. Warsaw says the move would “deter potential aggression from Russia,” Reuters reports.

The plan to deploy a drone squadron to Poland “reflects attempts to raise military tensions in Europe, particularly on NATO’s so-called eastern flank,” TASS quoted Ryabkov as saying.

“False excuses are used to implement programs that destabilize and escalate the situation,” he added.

