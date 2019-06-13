Moscow concerned about deployment of US spy drones in Poland – deputy FM

Moscow is concerned about a US plan to deploy spy drones in Poland, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday. Washington’s move demonstrated its aggressive intentions, the diplomat said.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump promised Polish President Andrzej Duda that he would deploy 1,000 US troops to Poland. Warsaw says the move would “deter potential aggression from Russia,” Reuters reports.

The plan to deploy a drone squadron to Poland “reflects attempts to raise military tensions in Europe, particularly on NATO’s so-called eastern flank,” TASS quoted Ryabkov as saying.

“False excuses are used to implement programs that destabilize and escalate the situation,” he added.