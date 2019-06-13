 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
All 13 personnel on board Indian Air Force AN-32 dead – military

Published time: 13 Jun, 2019 07:54 Edited time: 13 Jun, 2019 09:02
All 13 personnel on board the missing AN-32 aircraft, which crashed in Arunachal Pradesh, have died, the Indian Air Force said on Thursday. There were no survivors from the crash, the military tweeted.

Indian Air Force search teams managed to reach the crash site on Thursday morning after they failed to on Wednesday due to bad weather, ANI reports.

Air Force sources said on Wednesday that blockage of view due to clouds could have been the reason behind the crash.

The aircraft with 13 IAF personnel on board went missing on May 3. The aircraft headed from Jorhat towards Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh when it lost contact with ground authorities.

