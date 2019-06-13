Russia’s cooperation with US, other states in Afghanistan is fruitful – Putin

Russia is cooperating with the US and other states in efforts to resolve the Afghan issue, President Vladimir Putin has said.

“We are closely following developments in Afghanistan,” he told MIR in an interview published on Thursday.

“We continue rather fruitful cooperation with many countries, including the US, which has been facing a certain amount of strain there, maintaining the situation in Afghanistan,” the president said.

Moscow is making its own contribution to efforts to resolve the Afghan issue, he said, expressing hope that international cooperation “will produce positive results.”