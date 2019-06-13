 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Russia’s cooperation with US, other states in Afghanistan is fruitful – Putin

Published time: 13 Jun, 2019 07:16 Edited time: 13 Jun, 2019 08:35
Get short URL
Russia’s cooperation with US, other states in Afghanistan is fruitful – Putin
Afghan security forces. © Reuters / Mohammad Ismail

Russia is cooperating with the US and other states in efforts to resolve the Afghan issue, President Vladimir Putin has said.

“We are closely following developments in Afghanistan,” he told MIR in an interview published on Thursday.

“We continue rather fruitful cooperation with many countries, including the US, which has been facing a certain amount of strain there, maintaining the situation in Afghanistan,” the president said.

Moscow is making its own contribution to efforts to resolve the Afghan issue, he said, expressing hope that international cooperation “will produce positive results.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies