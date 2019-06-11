 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 11 Jun, 2019 16:32 Edited time: 11 Jun, 2019 18:27
Ukraine's president asks parliament to appoint ex-envoy to NATO as new FM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels, Belgium, June 5, 2019. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday asked parliament to appoint a former Ukrainian envoy to NATO, Vadym Prystaiko, as new foreign minister and to sack General Prosecutor Yury Lutsenko.

Zelensky also dismissed 15 heads of the regional state administrations and appointed acting heads in 12 regions.

At a meeting of the Constitutional Court, the president said that his decision to dissolve the parliament, Verkhovna Rada, and call snap elections, was legal.

Two MPs earlier submitted a motion to the court, arguing that the move contradicts the constitution.

