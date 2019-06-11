US issues new Syria sanctions, targeting 16 sources accused of financial ties to Assad

The US Treasury Department announced on Tuesday that it had imposed sanctions on three individuals and 13 entities over their alleged financial support for Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Among those targeted by the new restrictions was Syrian buisnessman Samer Foz, who US Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker described as a “Syrian oligarch directly supporting the murderous Assad regime.”

The sanctions also targeted members of Foz’s family, as well as two Lebanon-based companies which it accused of helping Iranian oil make it in to Syria in violation of earlier US sanctions.