Israeli Labor party leader Gabbay won’t seek re-election

The leader of Israel’s Labor party, Avi Gabbay, says he won’t seek re-election as party chairman. The politician announced on Tuesday he won’t run in the upcoming vote for party leader ahead of the September 17 general election.

Under Gabbay, the party that founded Israel sunk to an all-time low of just six seats out of 120 in parliament.

Gabbay shocked Labor’s establishment by winning the party leadership in 2017. After an initial surge, he found himself enmeshed in internal conflicts.

Former party leader Amir Peretz and upstart lawmaker Stav Shaffir are among those vying to replace him, AP reports.