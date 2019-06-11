 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 11 Jun, 2019 15:27 Edited time: 11 Jun, 2019 17:43
Israeli Labor party leader Gabbay won’t seek re-election
Avi Gabbay, leader of the Labor party. © Reuters / Amir Cohen

The leader of Israel’s Labor party, Avi Gabbay, says he won’t seek re-election as party chairman. The politician announced on Tuesday he won’t run in the upcoming vote for party leader ahead of the September 17 general election.

Under Gabbay, the party that founded Israel sunk to an all-time low of just six seats out of 120 in parliament.

Gabbay shocked Labor’s establishment by winning the party leadership in 2017. After an initial surge, he found himself enmeshed in internal conflicts.

Former party leader Amir Peretz and upstart lawmaker Stav Shaffir are among those vying to replace him, AP reports.

