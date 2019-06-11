 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 11 Jun, 2019 13:50 Edited time: 11 Jun, 2019 17:34
Iraqi Kurdistan’s MPs name president’s cousin as new PM
Masrour Barzani. © Reuters / Azad Lashkari

Iraqi Kurdistan’s parliament on Tuesday named Masrour Barzani as the region’s new premier, a day after his cousin was sworn in as its president.

Masrour Barzani, 50, is the son of longtime Iraqi Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and had been serving as national security adviser for the autonomous region since 2012, AFP said.

He won the votes of 87 of the 97 members present in the region’s 111-seat chamber – more than his cousin received when he was elected president late last month. PM-elect Barzani will have one month to form the autonomous region’s Cabinet.

As national security adviser, Barzani had a major role in the region’s fight against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), which swept across a third of Iraq in 2014. He succeeds his cousin Nechirvan who had served as PM since 2012.

