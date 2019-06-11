 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Oxfam failed to properly respond to aid worker sex scandal in Haiti – report

Published time: 11 Jun, 2019 17:12
FILE PHOTO. A woman walks next to an Oxfam sign in Corail, a camp for displaced people of the 2010 Haiti earthquake. © Reuters / Andres Martinez Casares

A report by the UK Charity Commission said that Oxfam GB, one of Britain's biggest charities, did not appropriately respond to allegations of sexual abuse against its aid workers in Haiti in 2011.

Oxfam staff stationed in the country were dealing with the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake. Last year, Oxfam was accused of covering up the situation. The charity conducted an internal investigation, apologized and sacked some of its employees.

However, the latest report says what happened in 2011 was not an isolated issue and that early warnings about the events were neglected. Oxfam’s “internal culture” effectively tolerated “poor behaviour, and at times lost sight of the values it stands for.”

