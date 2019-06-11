 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
German FM Maas says nuclear disarmament treaty is in crisis

Published time: 11 Jun, 2019 15:59 Edited time: 11 Jun, 2019 16:58
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas sits in the C-160 Transall military plane at the airport in Baghdad, Iraq, June 8, 2019. © Reuters / Sabine Seibold

A treaty on disarmament and nuclear nonproliferation is in crisis, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

Maas was attending a one-day meeting on the subject in Stockholm, Sweden after a trip to Iran for talks on the country’s nuclear program.

“The treaty is in an acute crisis,” the German minister said. “The nations with atomic weapons need to shoulder their responsibilities for disarmament better and at the same time we need to prevent further countries from obtaining nuclear weapons.”

Sweden wants to discuss how governments can work together to create political pressure for disarmament and engagement ahead of next year's conference on the treaty, according to AP.

