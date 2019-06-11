German FM Maas says nuclear disarmament treaty is in crisis

A treaty on disarmament and nuclear nonproliferation is in crisis, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

Maas was attending a one-day meeting on the subject in Stockholm, Sweden after a trip to Iran for talks on the country’s nuclear program.

“The treaty is in an acute crisis,” the German minister said. “The nations with atomic weapons need to shoulder their responsibilities for disarmament better and at the same time we need to prevent further countries from obtaining nuclear weapons.”

Sweden wants to discuss how governments can work together to create political pressure for disarmament and engagement ahead of next year's conference on the treaty, according to AP.