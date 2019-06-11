Russia wants to know outcome of Zelensky’s meetings in Germany, France – Lavrov

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 11 Jun, 2019 10:43 Edited time: 11 Jun, 2019 16:38
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. © Reuters / Maxim Shemetov

Moscow expects that it will be informed about the outcome of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent meetings with the German and French leaders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in Moscow on Tuesday.

Russia’s top diplomat also said that Europe should send signals to Kiev on the need to fulfill the Minsk agreements, TASS reports.

“I hope that such signals are being sent,” Lavrov said. “There have been contacts between President Zelensky and the French and German leadership, and the French and German foreign ministers visited Kiev,” he said.  

Lavrov added that Moscow also expects Kiev to outline the new government’s policy regarding international issues.

