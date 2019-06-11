Russia wants to know outcome of Zelensky’s meetings in Germany, France – Lavrov

Moscow expects that it will be informed about the outcome of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent meetings with the German and French leaders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in Moscow on Tuesday.

Russia’s top diplomat also said that Europe should send signals to Kiev on the need to fulfill the Minsk agreements, TASS reports.

“I hope that such signals are being sent,” Lavrov said. “There have been contacts between President Zelensky and the French and German leadership, and the French and German foreign ministers visited Kiev,” he said.

Lavrov added that Moscow also expects Kiev to outline the new government’s policy regarding international issues.