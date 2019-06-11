 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Hard red line’: UK PM candidate Leadsom would seek Brexit on October 31

Published time: 11 Jun, 2019 14:25 Edited time: 11 Jun, 2019 16:39
Andrea Leadsom speaks during the launch of her campaign for the Conservative Party leadership, in London, Britain June 11, 2019. © Reuters / Henry Nicholls

Andrea Leadsom, one of the candidates vying to replace British PM Theresa May, said on Tuesday she would seek a managed Brexit but that leaving the EU on October 31 was a red line.

“Leaving the EU on the 31st of October is, for me, a hard red line,” Leadsom said as she launched her campaign. “The next prime minister must have a clear plan to a managed exit by the end of October.”

Leadsom said that her “managed exit” would bring minimal disruption, Reuters reported.

“I do not think that parliament actually has the ability to prevent us leaving at the end of October which is the legal default position,” Leadsom said.

