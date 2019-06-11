Thailand’s junta leader to become 2nd-time PM after king endorses parliament’s vote
Thailand’s junta chief was officially proclaimed prime minister on Tuesday after the king endorsed Parliament’s vote for him to serve another term, AP reported.
Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha knelt before a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and performed three elaborate bows during a ceremony at his government office to confirm his appointment.
Prayuth has served as prime minister since he led a military coup that toppled an elected government in 2014. The junta will cease power once a new Cabinet is inaugurated.
The PM won last week’s joint parliamentary vote, 500-244, against the leader of Future Forward party. Prayuth’s coalition government includes 18 political parties.