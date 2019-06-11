 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US’ attempts to intervene in Russia’s affairs continue, Federation Council report says

Published time: 11 Jun, 2019 13:39 Edited time: 11 Jun, 2019 13:55
A view of the Russian Federation Council headquarters, the upper chamber of Russian parliament in Moscow. © Reuters / Maxim Shemetov

The US is continuing its attempts to intervene in Russia’s affairs, “teaching and supporting political activists and funding anti-Russian forces,” said the annual report of the commission of the Federation Council on the protection of state sovereignty.

The report was presented by Andrey Klimov, who heads the commission in the Russian parliament’s upper house.

The authors of the report accuse the US of providing the pro-Western anti-Russian forces “with extensive political, organizational, methodological and informational support.”

Their activities are coordinated by the US State Department under the guise of “the struggle for democracy in Russia,” the document says.

