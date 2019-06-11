US’ attempts to intervene in Russia’s affairs continue, Federation Council report says

The US is continuing its attempts to intervene in Russia’s affairs, “teaching and supporting political activists and funding anti-Russian forces,” said the annual report of the commission of the Federation Council on the protection of state sovereignty.

The report was presented by Andrey Klimov, who heads the commission in the Russian parliament’s upper house.

The authors of the report accuse the US of providing the pro-Western anti-Russian forces “with extensive political, organizational, methodological and informational support.”

Their activities are coordinated by the US State Department under the guise of “the struggle for democracy in Russia,” the document says.