Botswana high court rules to decriminalize homosexuality

Published time: 11 Jun, 2019 10:29 Edited time: 11 Jun, 2019 11:26
President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, US, September 27, 2018. © Reuters / Caitlin Ochs

Botswana’s high court, in a highly-anticipated verdict, on Tuesday ruled to decriminalize homosexuality, which is outlawed under the country’s 1965 penal code. Thus, Botswana becomes the 19th country in the continent to decriminalize homosexuality.

Judge Michael Elburu “set aside” the “provisions of a Victorian-era” and ordered the laws be amended, AFP reported.

At the high court hearing in Gaborone in March, state officials argued that Botswana society was not yet ready to change its attitude towards homosexuality.

In 2016, the country’s appeal court ruled that the government was wrong to refuse to register an organization that represents minority sexual groups.

