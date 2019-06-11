 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
N. Korea wants US to change ‘hostile policy’ on eve of Singapore summit anniversary

Published time: 11 Jun, 2019 09:47 Edited time: 11 Jun, 2019 11:21
Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 28, 2019. © Reuters / Leah Millis

North Korean state media called on the US on Tuesday to “withdraw its hostile policy” towards Pyongyang.

The statement by state news agency KCNA echoes a similar warning last week. It also reflected the stalemate since a second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February.

“The arrogant and unilateral US policy will never work on the DPRK, which values sovereignty,” KCNA said. It added that the four-point joint statement signed by Trump and Kim on June 12 last year pledging to work toward a new relationship “is in danger of being a blank sheet of paper because the US is turning a blind eye to its implementation.”

“Now is the time for the US to withdraw its hostile policy” concerning North Korea, the statement reads.

