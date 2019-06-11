N. Korea wants US to change ‘hostile policy’ on eve of Singapore summit anniversary
North Korean state media called on the US on Tuesday to “withdraw its hostile policy” towards Pyongyang.
The statement by state news agency KCNA echoes a similar warning last week. It also reflected the stalemate since a second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February.
“The arrogant and unilateral US policy will never work on the DPRK, which values sovereignty,” KCNA said. It added that the four-point joint statement signed by Trump and Kim on June 12 last year pledging to work toward a new relationship “is in danger of being a blank sheet of paper because the US is turning a blind eye to its implementation.”
“Now is the time for the US to withdraw its hostile policy” concerning North Korea, the statement reads.