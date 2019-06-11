 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Japan’s PM Abe to meet Khamenei, Rouhani in Iran this week

Published time: 11 Jun, 2019 07:25 Edited time: 11 Jun, 2019 10:34
Get short URL
Japan’s PM Abe to meet Khamenei, Rouhani in Iran this week
US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe onboard the Japan's Navy ship Kaga on May 28, 2019 in Yokosuka, Japan. © Reuters / Charly Triballeau / Pool

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will meet Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani on a visit to Tehran this week, in a bid to ease tensions between the US and Iran.

Abe will depart on Wednesday for the first visit to Iran by an incumbent Japanese premier in 41 years. Tokyo and Tehran have friendly ties and will mark the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

The PM will meet Rouhani on Wednesday and Khamenei the next day, Reuters reports. “Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, we plan to encourage Iran, a regional power, to move toward easing tensions at the top leaders’ meetings,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who formally announced the trip on Tuesday.

Abe had spoken to US President Donald Trump by telephone to discuss Iran, Suga added.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies