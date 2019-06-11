Japan’s PM Abe to meet Khamenei, Rouhani in Iran this week

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will meet Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani on a visit to Tehran this week, in a bid to ease tensions between the US and Iran.

Abe will depart on Wednesday for the first visit to Iran by an incumbent Japanese premier in 41 years. Tokyo and Tehran have friendly ties and will mark the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

The PM will meet Rouhani on Wednesday and Khamenei the next day, Reuters reports. “Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, we plan to encourage Iran, a regional power, to move toward easing tensions at the top leaders’ meetings,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who formally announced the trip on Tuesday.

Abe had spoken to US President Donald Trump by telephone to discuss Iran, Suga added.