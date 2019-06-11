Iran to hand over detained US resident to Lebanon – report

Tehran has agreed to hand over a US permanent resident imprisoned for years in Tehran to Lebanese officials, AP reported. An Iranian judiciary official provided on Tuesday the first official confirmation that Nizar Zakka would be sent back to his native Lebanon.

The statement comes as a top Lebanese security official is in Tehran to secure Zakka’s release, which has been anticipated for days.

The potential release of Zakka, an internet freedom advocate, comes as tensions between Iran and the US remain high.

Officials of the Foreign Ministry in Beirut were quoted as saying on June 4 that Iran had agreed to grant an amnesty to Lebanese citizen Zakka, an information technology expert, it detained in 2015 for “collaborating against the state,” according to Reuters.