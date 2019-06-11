 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Iran to hand over detained US resident to Lebanon – report

Published time: 11 Jun, 2019 08:10 Edited time: 11 Jun, 2019 09:26
Get short URL
Iran to hand over detained US resident to Lebanon – report
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil in Beirut, Lebanon February 11, 2019. © Reuters / Mohamed Azakir

Tehran has agreed to hand over a US permanent resident imprisoned for years in Tehran to Lebanese officials, AP reported. An Iranian judiciary official provided on Tuesday the first official confirmation that Nizar Zakka would be sent back to his native Lebanon.

The statement comes as a top Lebanese security official is in Tehran to secure Zakka’s release, which has been anticipated for days.

The potential release of Zakka, an internet freedom advocate, comes as tensions between Iran and the US remain high.

Officials of the Foreign Ministry in Beirut were quoted as saying on June 4 that Iran had agreed to grant an amnesty to Lebanese citizen Zakka, an information technology expert, it detained in 2015 for “collaborating against the state,” according to Reuters.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies