US State Department official urges ending Kosovo trade taxes against Serbia

Published time: 10 Jun, 2019 17:32 Edited time: 10 Jun, 2019 18:48
Matthew Palmer. © Reuters / Dado Ruvic

A US State Department official on Monday urged Kosovo to end taxes on Serbian goods so that EU-mediated talks could resume, according to AP.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Matthew Palmer said at a press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade that full normalization of relations between Serbia and Pristina is “essential” for the future of the Western Balkans.

The EU-mediated dialogue stalled after Kosovo introduced a 100-percent tariff on all goods coming from Serbia and Bosnia last year.

Palmer says the tariffs presents an “obstacle” for the dialogue and should be “lifted or suspended in such a way that would allow for the parties to return to the negotiating table.” Officials in Kosovo have repeatedly rejected calls by US and EU officials to lift the taxes.

