About 1.8 million Syrian refugees return to their homes – coordination HQ

About 1.8 million Syrian refugees have returned to their homes from foreign countries and other Syrian regions, the Russian and Syrian coordinating headquarters said in a joint statement released on Monday.

Thanks to the consolidated efforts of the HQ, many issues concerning the organized return of Syrian refugees “to their places of permanent residence or temporary accommodation centers” have been resolved, the statement reads.

In April, chief of the Russian Defense Ministry’s National Defense Management Center Mikhail Mizintsev said that more than 1.7 million Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons had returned to their homes, TASS reported.