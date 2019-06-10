 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

About 1.8 million Syrian refugees return to their homes – coordination HQ

Published time: 10 Jun, 2019 16:24 Edited time: 10 Jun, 2019 18:55
Get short URL
About 1.8 million Syrian refugees return to their homes – coordination HQ
A Syrian refugee girl at a refugee camp in Akkar, northern Lebanon, November 27, 2018. © Reuters / Mohamed Azakir

About 1.8 million Syrian refugees have returned to their homes from foreign countries and other Syrian regions, the Russian and Syrian coordinating headquarters said in a joint statement released on Monday.

Thanks to the consolidated efforts of the HQ, many issues concerning the organized return of Syrian refugees “to their places of permanent residence or temporary accommodation centers” have been resolved, the statement reads.

In April, chief of the Russian Defense Ministry’s National Defense Management Center Mikhail Mizintsev said that more than 1.7 million Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons had returned to their homes, TASS reported.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies