Ankara says US has not moved to create working group on S-400s ‘to assess concerns’

Published time: 10 Jun, 2019 13:10 Edited time: 10 Jun, 2019 15:06
Ankara says US has not moved to create working group on S-400s 'to assess concerns'
US Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan (C) and Joint Chiefs Chairman Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford (R) welcome Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US, February 22, 2019. © Reuters / Yuri Gripas

The United States has not taken any steps to create a joint working group to assess its concerns regarding Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense systems, according to the head of the Turkish Defense Industries Directorate.

Ismail Demir said in Ankara on Monday that Turkish officials were preparing a response to a letter by acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, which outlined how Turkey would be pulled out of the F-35 fighter jet program if it pressed on with the S-400 deal, Reuters said.

The two NATO allies have sparred for months over Turkey’s order for the S-400s, which Washington says pose a threat to the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighters, which Turkey also plans to buy.

Ankara had proposed the joint working group to assess Washington’s concerns.

