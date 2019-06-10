Ankara says US has not moved to create working group on S-400s ‘to assess concerns’

The United States has not taken any steps to create a joint working group to assess its concerns regarding Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense systems, according to the head of the Turkish Defense Industries Directorate.

Ismail Demir said in Ankara on Monday that Turkish officials were preparing a response to a letter by acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, which outlined how Turkey would be pulled out of the F-35 fighter jet program if it pressed on with the S-400 deal, Reuters said.

The two NATO allies have sparred for months over Turkey’s order for the S-400s, which Washington says pose a threat to the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighters, which Turkey also plans to buy.

Ankara had proposed the joint working group to assess Washington’s concerns.