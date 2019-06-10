 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Vietnam to crack down on Chinese goods illegally relabeled as 'Made in Vietnam' to avoid US tariffs

Published time: 10 Jun, 2019 14:50
© REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Chinese goods illegally labelled “Made in Vietnam” will risk penalties by Vietnam, the latter said on the government website, Reuters reports.

“The faking of origin and the illegal transhipment of goods happens most often in the sectors of textiles, seafood, agricultural products, tiles, honey, steel and iron, aluminium and timber products,” it has been announced.

The false labels would allow Beijing to avoid Washington’s tariffs amid a raging trade war. The US is one of the major markets for Vietnamese goods. Last year, Washington imposed billions of dollars in tariffs on China, with Bejing firing back in a reciprocal way. The trade war saw another leap after US intensified attempts to force Chinese tech giant Huawei out of its and European markets.

