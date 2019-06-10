Vietnam to crack down on Chinese goods illegally relabeled as 'Made in Vietnam' to avoid US tariffs

Chinese goods illegally labelled “Made in Vietnam” will risk penalties by Vietnam, the latter said on the government website, Reuters reports.

“The faking of origin and the illegal transhipment of goods happens most often in the sectors of textiles, seafood, agricultural products, tiles, honey, steel and iron, aluminium and timber products,” it has been announced.

The false labels would allow Beijing to avoid Washington’s tariffs amid a raging trade war. The US is one of the major markets for Vietnamese goods. Last year, Washington imposed billions of dollars in tariffs on China, with Bejing firing back in a reciprocal way. The trade war saw another leap after US intensified attempts to force Chinese tech giant Huawei out of its and European markets.