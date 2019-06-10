UN atomic watchdog’s chief Amano ‘worried’ about rising tension over Iran’s nuclear issue

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Yukiya Amano said on Monday he was worried about rising tensions over Iran’s nuclear program.

“I am worried about increasing tensions over the Iranian nuclear issue,” the head of the UN atomic watchdog said in a speech to a meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors.

The US pulled out of the 2015 deal – the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – a year ago and reinstated its sanctions against Tehran. European powers are scrambling to do what they can to protect Iranian oil sales and other trade.

Amano said he hoped “that ways can be found to reduce current tensions through dialogue,” Reuters reports. “It is essential that Iran fully implements its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA,” Amano added.