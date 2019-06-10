Jeremy Hunt launches campaign to become new British PM

Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Jeremy Hunt has launched his campaign to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and British prime minister.

“Choose me for unity over division, for experience over rhetoric, for tough negotiation over empty threats,” Hunt appealed, urging support for his candidacy.

Among the contenders to replace Theresa May, are ex-Foreign Minister and Mayor of London Boris Johnson, Secretary of State for Environment Michael Gove and former Secretary of State for Exiting the EU Dominic Raab.

Theresa May officially stepped down as Tory leader on June 7 after a major defeat of the Conservative party in the European elections in late May. During her term as prime minister, May took heat from various MPs – including from her own camp – for having failed to deliver Brexit. According to the latest agreement between the EU and London, it has now been postponed till October 31.