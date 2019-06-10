 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Nearly 100 estimated killed in Dogon village in Mali, region’s second massacre in 3 months

Published time: 10 Jun, 2019 14:12 Edited time: 10 Jun, 2019 14:16
Children play on the roof of a traditional dwelling at the village of Tereli in Mali's remote Dogon region. ©  Reuters/ Finbarr O'Reilly / FILE PHOTO

An overnight attack on Sunday targeting an ethnic Dogon village in Mali left 95 people dead, local mayor Moulaye Guindo told Reuters.

Armed men, apparently Fulanis, fired at the population and burnt the village,” a local official elaborated. The current death toll is expected to rise as authorities continue to search for bodies.

The tragedy follows a massacre at a Fulani village in March, which left over 150 dead. The perpetrators wore traditional Dogon hunters’ clothing, attacking a Fulani settlement armed with guns and machetes, according to local security officials.

The Dogon accuse the Fulani of working with violent jihadist groups in rural Mali which have ties with Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). The Fulani, in turn, claim that the Dogon have carried out atrocities with arms obtained by the Malian military.

