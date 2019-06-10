Former Pakistani president Zardari arrested on corruption charges – officials

Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari was arrested on corruption charges on Monday, Reuters reported a Pakistani official as saying. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) spokesman Nawazish Ali confirmed that Zardari has been arrested, without giving details.

The move is seen as a blow to the opposition Pakistan People’s Party.

Local media reports said NAB arrested Zardari over its investigation into fake bank accounts and money laundering.

Widower of former PM Benazir Bhutto, Zardari spent 11 years in jail on corruption and murder charges before becoming president in 2008. He was never convicted and denies any wrongdoing.