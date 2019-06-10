 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Former Pakistani president Zardari arrested on corruption charges – officials

Published time: 10 Jun, 2019 12:43 Edited time: 10 Jun, 2019 12:49
© Reuters / Mian Khursheed

Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari was arrested on corruption charges on Monday, Reuters reported a Pakistani official as saying. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) spokesman Nawazish Ali confirmed that Zardari has been arrested, without giving details.

The move is seen as a blow to the opposition Pakistan People’s Party.

Local media reports said NAB arrested Zardari over its investigation into fake bank accounts and money laundering.

Widower of former PM Benazir Bhutto, Zardari spent 11 years in jail on corruption and murder charges before becoming president in 2008. He was never convicted and denies any wrongdoing.

