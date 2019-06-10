 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brexit deal is priority, UK PM hopeful Javid says, as Leadsom proposes ‘managed’ agreement

Published time: 10 Jun, 2019 09:17 Edited time: 10 Jun, 2019 12:38
Sajid Javid and Andrea Leadsom. © Reuters / Toby Melville

UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid, a contender to replace Theresa May, said on Monday if he was PM he would pursue a deal to leave the EU and would offer to pay any new costs to keep the border open with Ireland.

“It is absolutely my priority and it has been the government’s priority to leave with a deal because whilst no deal can’t be taken off the table… the focus should absolutely be the deal,” he told LBC radio.

Technology could be used to keep the border with Ireland open, according to Javid.

Andrea Leadsom, one of the candidates vying for May’s job, said she would seek a “managed exit” from the EU on October 31, Reuters reports. Leadsom said it was very unlikely that the EU would grant a further extension beyond that date.

