Brexit deal is priority, UK PM hopeful Javid says, as Leadsom proposes ‘managed’ agreement

UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid, a contender to replace Theresa May, said on Monday if he was PM he would pursue a deal to leave the EU and would offer to pay any new costs to keep the border open with Ireland.

“It is absolutely my priority and it has been the government’s priority to leave with a deal because whilst no deal can’t be taken off the table… the focus should absolutely be the deal,” he told LBC radio.

Technology could be used to keep the border with Ireland open, according to Javid.

Andrea Leadsom, one of the candidates vying for May’s job, said she would seek a “managed exit” from the EU on October 31, Reuters reports. Leadsom said it was very unlikely that the EU would grant a further extension beyond that date.