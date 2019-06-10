 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tokayev elected Kazakh president – early results

Published time: 10 Jun, 2019 08:41 Edited time: 10 Jun, 2019 11:50
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (L) and former president Nursultan Nazarbayev in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, May 16, 2019. © Reuters / Mariya Gordeyeva / File Photo

Kazakhstan’s interim president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has won a snap presidential election with 70.76 percent of votes, the Central Election Commission said on Monday.

Tokayev, previously chosen as the successor to veteran ruler Nursultan Nazarbayev, who retains sweeping powers, won a race against six rivals largely unknown to Kazakh voters.

Nazarbayev’s eldest daughter Dariga became the speaker of the Senate in March, the post previously held by Tokayev.

Police have detained nearly 100 people, who took to the streets of Nur-Sultan and Almaty during the presidential election on Sunday, TASS quoted First Deputy Interior Minister Marat Kozhayev as saying.

